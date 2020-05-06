Coronavirus Information

Amid traffic declines, Louisiana cleaning up its roadways

State News
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is seeing fewer cars on the road because of the coroanavirus outbreak, so the state transportation department is taking the opportunity to clean up areas normally filled with traffic.

The agency says its maintenance crews will spend the next two weeks launching an extensive cleanup effort of usually high-traffic state roadways.

The crews will be picking up litter, removing debris, trimming overhanging trees and removing overgrown vegetation.

The Department of Transportation and Development is urging those who are driving to use caution when traveling through the work zone areas with crews and equipment.

