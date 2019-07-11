Airbnb activates Open Homes Program in Louisiana and Texas for Tropical Storm Barry through July 31

(KLFY)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (Airbnb) – (7/11/19) Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program www.airbnb.com/stormbarry to help displaced residents and relief workers deployed to the regions impacted by Tropical Storm Barry.

The Open Homes Program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers in the activation area including southern Louisiana, and parts of Texas and Alabama.

Airbnb Hosts within the affected area have the ability to opt into listing their homes for $0, offering accommodations free of charge to those in need by visiting www.airbnb.com/stormbarry. The goal of the Open Homes Program is to ensure those able to open their homes, as well as anyone who are affected and in need of temporary accommodation, know that this option exists.

The Open Homes Program is currently available through July 31, 2019. As a public service, Airbnb is asking news outlets in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama to share the following link:www.airbnb.com/stormbarry.

