AG Landry says mask mandate and bar closures probably illegal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Attorney General Landry is weighing in on the recent mask mandate and closure of bars from Gov. Edwards.

Landry says, “as a general matter, the order does not define numerous terms, contains minimal statistics in support, and contains no geographical data. It vaguely references possible sources of outbreaks based on vague hearsay from ‘contact tracers.’ This foundation is a flimsy one upon which to build a criminal regulatory edifice.”

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks gave his opinion on the matter earlier this week.

If you would like to read AG Landry’s official opinion on the Governor’s Executive Order, click here.

