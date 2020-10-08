Ag & Forestry Emergency Personnel Ready to Respond

This Oct. 8, 2020 photo made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico at 12:41 p.m. EDT. Delta, gaining strength as it bears down on the U.S. Gulf Coast, is the latest and nastiest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming. (NOAA via AP)

Baton Rouge, La. (PRESS RELEASE) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) emergency personnel stand ready to respond in the event parishes need assistance during Hurricane Delta. Delta is projected to make landfall Friday evening in the southwestern part of the state.

“Our state has faced many challenges this year and once again, southwest Louisiana is in the crosshairs of another storm. This year, we’ve had a particularly active hurricane season so we have remained ready with personnel and supplies that are already pre-positioned, if needed. Please take your own pre-cautionary measures and have an emergency plan for you, your loved ones and your pets,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Emergency fuel support is also provided through the LDAF for emergency agencies, vehicles and equipment.

Actions taken by LDAF:

Resources for search and rescue support are staged and ready to be deployed. Resources include mobile pet shelter trailers, pet carriers and pet sheltering supplies.

Emergency fuel operations activated to support lifesaving and emergency support missions.

LDAF is coordinating with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Air National Guard for potential search and rescue missions post landfall.

LDAF is coordinating with stakeholders and non-governmental organizations.

Livestock personnel are prepared to offer assistance to producers in coastal areas.

The food distribution division is on standby for mass feeding support.

For more information on pet friendly hotels and other emergency planning, go to www.ldaf.la.gov or www.getagameplan.org. Livestock owners can call their local Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) for assistance.