African American Museum founded by Sadie Roberts Joseph vandalized, again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Friday evening, the African American “Now and Then” Museum, founded by the late Sadie Roberts Joseph was vandalized, again.

According to the NAACP, someone spray painted on a post featuring artwork created to commemorate enslaved Africans and African Americans.

In a facebook post, The Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP said,

In speaking with the family, this is an extremely hurtful act as this will be the first Black History Month program occurring without Ms. Sadie Roberts-Joseph. We should do our best to be there in full force and support this family and those that loved and knew her.

Saturday, The Family of Sadie Roberts-Joseph is scheduled to hold a program commemorating the work of Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

In August 2019, someone vandalized the museum, breaking benches, busting out windows and destroyed flower beds.

That incident came exactly one month after Joseph, a Civil Rights Activist was killed.

Saturday’s program theme is “Culture is the glue that binds a people together, reach back in time and leap into your future.” a message Joseph preached to the world.

Eugene Collins with the NAACP said, “This type of ignorance will not win, so come, be educated and educate others in our community.”

Despite the vandalism, the family said, they’re still moving forward with their planned program.

The program is set for 4:00 p.m. at the Baton Rouge African American History Museum, 538 South Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802.

