Accused kidnapper Phillip Dewoody to parole board: “I really want to show that I’ve changed.”

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — By 2019, Phillip Dewoody, 52, had spent half his life behind bars, serving out a 117-year sentence.

In June of last year, the Louisiana Parole Board to grant Dewoody parole 91 years early.

What he said that day was documented forever in a 15-minute recording.

“First of all, I’d like to say I have remorse for the crimes that I’ve done and my victims that I’ve done these crimes to,” Dewoody said.

When Dewoody was released on parole, he had only served 26 years of his 117-year sentence for two counts of armed robbery, simple burglary, aggravated escape, and second-degree kidnapping.

According to the District Attorney’s Office of Union and Lincoln Parishes, in 1993, Dewoody held a family at knifepoint, tied them to their refrigerator and demanded money, guns and jewelry before fleeing their home.

While being held in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center, Dewoody overpowered a guard with a handmade pick and used her as leverage by threatening to kill her.

He escaped the center.

After escaping, police say Dewoody committed armed robbery and aggravated rape of a 71-year-old woman in Bossier Parish.

These are the crimes Dewoody said he was sorry for in his parole hearing last year.

“In the beginning, I was on a path, and it took this incarceration to make me realize that the people that I’ve hurt, and I really want to show that I’ve changed. I’ve matured since I’ve been here,” Dewoody said during his parole hearing.

During his hearing, Dewoody said he had gone through programs for denial management, substance abuse and anger management while incarcerated.

He also mentioned that he was studying business administration at Ashland University.

After serving 26 years of his 117-year sentence, Dewoody was granted parole, despite opposition from Dewoody’s victims and law enforcement agencies where he committed the crimes.

“You know, failure is not an option for me this time, you know, and I really do hope and see that this board will see me fit and will let me have another chance at life,” Dewoody said in the final moments of his parole hearing.

Less than a year later, Dewoody was arrested for kidnapping two Acadiana women.

One of his kidnapping victims, Joyce Thomas, was found dead in Opelousas Monday.

