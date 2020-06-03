66% of those eligible seek Louisiana student meal aid

Catie Quinn, operations manager, gives food to a student at Paul Habans Charter School in New Orleans, Monday, March 16, 2020, after public schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s education department says a program to help children from low-income families get healthy meals while schools are closed has received applications for about two-thirds of those who are eligible.

Louisiana schools closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline for signing up for the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program is June 8.

The federal program is for families of children in prekindergarten through 12th grade who normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school.

Meanwhile, the state reported more than 41,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The death toll reached 2,759. Hospitalizations have fallen to 617.

