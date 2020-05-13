64K deemed ineligible stay on La. Medicaid because of virus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is keeping 64,000 people in the Medicaid program who otherwise would have been kicked off the rolls, because of a federal aid requirement enacted for the coronavirus pandemic.

A congressional aid package increased federal financing for state Medicaid programs gave Louisiana about $250 million.

But the health department says the boosted financing came with a requirement that states couldn’t cut coverage for Medicaid patients unless a person asks to leave the program, moves out of state or dies.

The federal aid so far is covering the costs.

The health department says the requirement ends whenever the federal public health emergency declaration expires.

