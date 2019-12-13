500 grass-eating carp released into overgrown Louisiana lake

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (12/13/19) Parks officials in Louisiana’s capital city say more than 500 grass-eating carp have been released into a lake to help gobble up vegetation taking over the water.

The Advocate reports that a warmer winter and an excess of nutrients from runoff has allowed vegetation to flourish in Baton Rouge’s City Park Lake.

The fish released Thursday cost around $5.50 each and were driven down from a fishery in Arkansas.

Officials say it will take at least six months for the bottom feeders to make a dent in the overgrowth.

In an additional $50 million effort, the city will dredge six neglected lakes in 2020.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories