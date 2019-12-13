BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (12/13/19) Parks officials in Louisiana’s capital city say more than 500 grass-eating carp have been released into a lake to help gobble up vegetation taking over the water.
The Advocate reports that a warmer winter and an excess of nutrients from runoff has allowed vegetation to flourish in Baton Rouge’s City Park Lake.
The fish released Thursday cost around $5.50 each and were driven down from a fishery in Arkansas.
Officials say it will take at least six months for the bottom feeders to make a dent in the overgrowth.
In an additional $50 million effort, the city will dredge six neglected lakes in 2020.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Gov. Edwards releases statement on passing of Former State Rep. Dr. C.O. Simpkins
- Newsfeed Now for December 13: The House has approved articles against Trump, A church fire leave community mourning and an infant is fighting for her life
- OCS and Ferriday practice on Superdome turf, in preparation for championship games on Friday
- Ex-Roman Catholic deacon indicted on child rape charge
- 500 grass-eating carp released into overgrown Louisiana lake