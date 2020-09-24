4th grader suspended for moving BB gun during virtual class

HARVEY, La. (AP) — Officials say a fourth-grader at a Louisiana elementary school was suspended from school after he picked up a BB gun his younger brother tripped over and placed it in view of his computer’s camera while taking a virtual class.

Woodmere Elementary student Ka Mauri Harrison was suspended for six days and was eligible to return to class Thursday.

The Jefferson Parish Public school system said Ka Mauri brandished “what appeared to be a full-sized rifle” during the virtual class. But Ka Mauri’s family said it was a BB gun.

A school behavior report said regardless of the type of weapon, the action still violated school policy.

The family has considered filing a lawsuit. The school declined to comment.