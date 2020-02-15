$46M in Army Corps funding to Calcasieu River project

LAKE CHARLES, La. (American Press) — Port officials in Lake Charles are hailing $46 million in federal funding that is going toward a project designed to improve navigation to port facilities in Lake Charles.

The American Press reports the money for the Calcasieu River and Pass Project was included in the Army Corps of Engineers’ plan that was announced Tuesday.

Port of Lake Charles Director Bill Rase told the newspaper that it was a “big deal for the community.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.