45% voter turnout projected for Saturday’s primary election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office is projecting a strong voter turnout for Saturday’s gubernatorial primary election.

They are expecting a 45 percent to 46 percent voter turnout.

If that projection holds true, it will be higher than the turnout for the October 2015 primary election which was 39 percent.

Polls open on Saturday at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.