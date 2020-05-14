40,000 new unemployment claims as Louisiana looks to reopen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — More than 40,000 people filed new claims for unemployment in Louisiana last week as the coronavirus fight continues to pound the state’s economy.

Federal and state labor officials released the figures Thursday morning.

For the comparable week last year, the figure was around 2,000.

As of last week, more than 325,000 qualified for unemployment benefits in the state, compared to 13,400 for the comparable week last year.

The state begins easing some of the business restrictions that have caused widespread unemployment on Friday.

But the effects will be limited.

Many businesses will be limited to 25% capacity and strict social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.