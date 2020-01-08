Four tornado-hit cabins now back open at Louisiana state park

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (1/8/20) Four cabins are nearly ready to open at a northeast Louisiana state park hit by a tornado in May.

The state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism says the cabins at Jimmie Davis State Park can be booked now for stays beginning Jan. 24. Spokeswoman Sharon Broussard says 15 cabins, 33 campsites and both lodges are still being repaired.

A May 8 tornado hit Jimmie Davis State Park on Caney Lake in Chatham. There was park-wide damage, mostly from fallen trees. The park has a total of 73 campsites and 19 cabins.

