171 cadets graduated from the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – 171 Cadets from the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden walked across the stage at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Saturday morning.

The program offers 16-18 year olds an opportunity to improve their circumstances in life by intervening and reclaiming their lives. Graduates come out with values, life skills, education and self-discipline necessary to succeed as productive citizens.

Captain Jason Montgomery is the program director and says this years class did will academically. They’ll take a train cadets for over a semester.

“It’s just gratifying. You know, you’ll see these kids on day zero, week one during intake and they’re just uncertain. They’re unsure and you just watch the growth. For 22 weeks you see that it’s evident that the program works.”

To date, cadets have performed over 6,800 community service hours.

