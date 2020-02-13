$130M in BP spill money to help reconnect big swamp to river

In this photo provided by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards sticking a large pin in a mural of Louisiana’s coast, in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, to show the location of the Maurepas Swamp. A council created to allocate money from water pollution fines paid after the catastrophic BP oil spill voted Wednesday to give Louisiana $130 million to link the state’s second-largest coastal swamp back up to the Mississippi River, providing fresh water and sediment to nourish it. (Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana will get $130 million in BP oil spill money to link its second largest coastal swamp back up to the Mississippi River.

Alabama will also receive funds to add up to 12,000 acres to a wildlife management area.

A council made up of officials from the five Gulf states and several federal agencies voted for the projects Wednesday.

Louisiana officials say the Maurepas Swamp project is the biggest project so far in the state’s coastal restoration program.

They say it will benefit 45,000 acres of swamp and help protect people in several parishes from hurricanes.

