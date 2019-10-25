13-year-old Calcasieu Parish student reportedly threatened to shoot teacher

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A teenage suspect is facing a terrorizing charge for allegedly making threats at a Lake Charles school.

On Thursday morning, a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office school resource officer at Calcasieu Parish Alternative School was notified of a possible threat from a student.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned during a class, a 13-year old-girl stated “someone needed to come shoot up the school.”

Detectives were also told the girl threatened to shoot the teacher, authorities said.

The teen suspect was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with terrorizing.



