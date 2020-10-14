Louisiana lawmakers want more say over high school sports

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have edged closer to inserting themselves into the decision-making of high school sports after parents criticized the state athletic association’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Republican Sen. Stewart Cathey’s proposal would add two lawmakers to the governing board of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
The association is a private institution that regulates two dozen sports. But the impetus for Cathey’s bill is mainly football.
Lawmakers say they were inundated with complaints from parents unhappy with the association’s delays in starting Louisiana’s football season until this month.
A House committee advanced the measure to the House floor without objection Wednesday.
The Senate has voted 30-4 for the proposal.
