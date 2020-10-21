Louisiana lawmakers pass bill striking at governor’s power

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state’s response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Louisiana lawmakers have voted to give themselves more authority to curb Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions and emergency powers.

The deal brokered between House and Senate GOP leaders and passed Tuesday ended a stalemate on the major issue of the special session.

It followed days of negotiations behind closed doors.

The agreement won Senate support Tuesday in a 23-13 vote, followed by House backing in a 54-30 vote.

The votes largely were along party lines, with most Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

The measure heads to the governor’s desk, where Edwards could choose to veto it. He’s said he doesn’t support attempts to lessen his emergency authority.