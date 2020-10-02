Louisiana House-passed bills strike at COVID-19 restrictions

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, gavels in the Special Legislative Session, Monday Sept. 28, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republicans in the Louisiana House have backed a package of measures aimed at unraveling the state’s coronavirus restrictions in an ongoing dispute with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The votes Friday came as the nation processed the news that President Donald Trump has COVID-19.

The proposals all move next to the Senate for debate.

House GOP lawmakers are signaling they want more legislative authority in emergencies.

It’s a different approach from was backed earlier this week by the Senate.

Senators unanimously agreed to give lawmakers more oversight of emergency decisions, but no new authority to jettison a governor’s emergency orders.

Negotiations between the House and Senate continue.