Gov. Edwards signs over 100 bills into law

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed over 100 bills into law from the 2020 Regular Legislative Session.

Some of the bills will have a direct impact on portions of our area (e.g. Act 7 which alters the requirements and payment of insurance premium costs for retired sheriffs and deputy sheriffs of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office) while others will change or add to current state laws, such as Act 10 that adds new substances to the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law.

Other bills that will have a state-wide impact include:

ACT 64—HB 67 Provides relative to crime of battery of police officer.

ACT 65—HB 109 Prohibits vaping in motor vehicles under certain circumstances

ACT 41—SB 352 Provides that the court may order a clinical assessment for a person who has two or more DWI convictions.

Continue reading for the full list of bills signed into law by Gov. Edwards as of June 9, 2020:

ACT 1—HB 848 Provides that Act No. 833 of the 2014 Regular Session, which provides for alternative pathways for grade level promotion and graduation of certain special education students, shall be known and may be cited as the “April Dunn Act”.

ACT 2—HB 11 Provides relative to benefit payments if an eligible member of the Firefighters’ Retirement System dies prior to retirement.

ACT 3—HB 13 Provides relative to enrollment of employees in the Firefighters’ Retirement System or the Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System.

ACT 4—HB 14 Provides relative to the refund of employee contributions to the Firefighters’ Retirement System.

ACT 5—HB 17 Provides relative to entities that are employers covered by the Parochial Employees’ Retirement System of Louisiana.

ACT 6—HB 37 Provides that the annual amount of a Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) award at Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College shall match the annual award amount at other technical community colleges.

ACT 7—HB 58 Provides relative to premium costs for retired sheriffs and deputy sheriffs of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office.

ACT 8—HB 65 Provides relative to exceptions to the crime of political payroll padding by a sheriff.

ACT 9—HB 81 Provides an exception to allow immediate family members of a coach of a collegiate athletic program to be employed on the staff of that program.

ACT 10—HB 89 Adds certain substances to the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law.

ACT 11—HB 91 Re-creates the Louisiana Department of Health.

ACT 12—HB 97 Removes certain limitations on the exemption from local match requirements for certain rural water system projects

ACT 13—HB 98 Provides relative to the signing of civil pleadings.

ACT 14—HB 99 Re-creates the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

ACT 15—HB 101 Provides relative to the civil service status of employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority.

ACT 16—HB 113 Provides relative to the use of facility dogs in court.

ACT 17—HB 123 Provides relative to the allocation of receipts and expense to income and principal.

ACT 18—HB 124 Provides for continuous revisions to the Trust Code.

ACT 19—HB 125 Provides for the continuous revision of succession law.

ACT 20—HB 126 Provides for ownership in bond for deed contracts for purposes of homestead exemptions.

ACT 21—HB 130 Provides relative to termination of the Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council.

ACT 22—HB 143 Re-creates the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

ACT 23—HB 144 Provides relative to the mandatory age limitation for certain elected officials.

ACT 24—HB 204 Authorizes CASA to receive FBI records on potential CASA volunteers.

ACT 25—HB 265 Provides relative to certain recordkeeping by the clerks of court.

ACT 26—HB 288 Provides relative to the purchase of an automobile by the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court.

ACT 27—HB 400 Provides for an extension of court costs collected by the Civil District Court for the parish of Orleans.

ACT 28—HB 751 Makes revisions to the Louisiana Election Code.

ACT 29—SB 3 Adds Morgan City and Berwick housing authorities to system membership.

ACT 30—SB 5 Authorizes the board to deduct certain monthly insurance premiums from benefits payable to members or other beneficiaries.

ACT 31—SB 6 MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEE RET: Clarifies terminology.

ACT 32—SB 32 Provides relative to the penalty for second-degree rape.

ACT 33—SB 33 Re-creates the income tax checkoff donation for Dreams Come True, Inc.

ACT 34—SB 53 Provides for therapeutic group homes licensed by the Louisiana Department of Health.

ACT 35—SB 173 Requires a notice to be posted upon the withdrawal or disqualification of a candidate’s name that remains on the ballot.

ACT 36—SB 174 Provides technical changes in references to federal law regarding health insurance.

ACT 37—SB 186 Provides relative to the Municipal and Traffic Court of New Orleans.

ACT 38— SB 209 Requires the office of state examiner to develop online testing for entrance firefighter and entrance police officer applicants.

ACT 39—SB 229 Provides relative to evidence from criminalistics laboratories in Certificates of Analysis in juvenile court proceedings of a noncriminal nature.

ACT 40—SB 322 Provides relative to tests for suspected drunken drivers.

ACT 41—SB 352 Provides that the court may order a clinical assessment for a person who has two or more DWI convictions.

ACT 42—SB 414 Provides relative to the authority of the Insurance Committee of the Assessors’ Insurance Fund to contract for group insurance.

ACT 43—SB 421 Provides for additional rights and powers of certain port commissions regarding economic and industrial growth.

ACT 44—SB 450 Exempts from seizure payments received under governmental entities as a result of an outstanding emergency event.

ACT 45—SB 487 Provides relative to the capital outlay application process.

ACT 46—SB 492 Preempts local regulation of the use of natural gas utility service.

ACT 47—SB 498 Provides for tax filing and payment extensions.

ACT 48—SB 503 Provides relative to actions of Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget relative to the forty-five day close period.

ACT 49—SB 16 Prohibits insurance rate determinations based on risk classifications due to the fact that the insured is deployed in the military in excess of six months.

ACT 50—SB 54 Provides relative to articles of incorporation and qualifications of registered agents of certain corporations.

ACT 51—SB 55 Removes requirement for telephone numbers in an application for registration of certain contract providers filed with the secretary of state.

ACT 52—SB 65 Creates an exemption for members of the armed services to avoid a penalty for lapse of automobile coverage.

ACT 53—SB 71 Provides for the Louisiana Automotive Insurance Plan.

ACT 54—HB 765 Creates the “LSU National Champions” specialty license plate.

ACT 55—SB 72 Provides for collection of certain fees by the commissioner of insurance from property and casualty insurers.

ACT 56—SB 78 Provides relative to disbursement of funds from START savings accounts.

ACT 57—SB 79 Creates the Louisiana Cybersecurity Talent Initiative Fund for the purpose of funding degree and certificate programs in cybersecurity fields and creates the Cybersecurity Education Management Council to advise relative to the fund

ACT 58—SB 84 Provides relative to legislative approval of Education Excellence Fund expenditure plans.

ACT 59—SB 110 Provides relative to servitudes of drainage.

ACT 60—SB 117 Re-creates the Department of Natural Resources.

ACT 61—SB 353 Provides for carbon sequestration.

ACT 62—SB 386 Establishes Advisory Commission for Louisiana’s Energy, Environment, and Restoration

ACT 63—HB 116 Provides relative to use of court costs and fees for services by constables and marshals

ACT 64—HB 67 Provides relative to crime of battery of police officer.

ACT 65—HB 109 Prohibits vaping in motor vehicles under certain circumstances

ACT 66—HB 181 Extends cooperative endeavor agreements for use of surface waters

ACT 67—HB 164 Provides relative to emergency medical services protocols in certain life-threatening situations

ACT 68—HB 168 Provides relative to exemptions for steam heating boilers

ACT 69—HB 171 Provides limited authorization for DCFS to obtain copies of birth and death certificates of certain children and adults.

ACT 70—HB 178 Provides relative to suspension or deferral of sentence and probation in felony cases.

ACT 71—HB 179 Provides relative to certain conditions to expunge record of arrest and conviction of felony offense.

ACT 72—HB 184 Provides for lease of certain state property in Jefferson Parish.

ACT 73—HB 194 Provides relative to certain expungement forms.

ACT 74—HB 203 Provides relative to re-creation of Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

ACT 75—HB 213 Provides relative to Louisiana Military Hall of Fame and Museum.

ACT 76—HB 227 Provides relative to nature of production payments

ACT 77—HB 240 Authorizes Louisiana Department of Health office of behavioral health to conduct reviews of deaths of persons served by the office.

ACT 78—HB 241 Provides relative to expungement of records.

ACT 79—HB 257 Provides relative to form of payment for expungement of record

ACT 80—HB 392 Removes specific function of office of forestry and certain authority of Louisiana Forestry Commission related to production and prices of forest tree seedlings grown by department

ACT 81—HB 393 Provides for commissioner’s authority to regulate cooperative agreements within Louisiana Forestry Productivity Program.

ACT 82—HB 394 Provides relative to State Forestry Commission’s comprehensive management plan for Alexander State Forest and Indian Creek.

ACT 83—HB 406 Grants secretary of Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism power to make personnel decisions.

ACT 84—HB 442 Provides relative to timber harvest season permits.

ACT 85—HB 461 Provides relative to property exchange between Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

ACT 86—HB 476 Provides relative to Louisiana Folklife Commission and Louisiana Tourism Development Commission

ACT 87—HB 481 Requires uniform reporting by entities that assess, collect, or receive revenue from pre- or post-adjudication costs, fines, and fees.

ACT 88—HB 589 Provides for Medicaid policies and procedures concerning telehealth services.

ACT 89—HB 592 Allows Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority to incur debt or issue bonds.

ACT 90—HB 669 Re-creates Department of Transportation and Development

ACT 91—HB 691 Reinstates Brownfields Cleanup Revolving Loan Fund and program

ACT 92—HB 758 Provides relative to payments under public contract.

ACT 93—HB 780 Provides relative to disqualification of commercial motor vehicle drivers.

ACT 94—HB 828 Provides relative to insurance fraud investigation unit within Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

ACT 95—HB 808 Provides for premium discounts on motor vehicle insurance when insured consents to have data provided to third parties.

ACT 96—HB 29 Provides relative to the reporting duties of law enforcement with respect to information about missing children.

ACT 97—HB 57 Provides for the functions of the jury commission in Tangipahoa Parish and Jackson Parish

ACT 98—HB 77 Provides relative to the supervision and reporting requirements of persons on probation or parole

ACT 99—HB 173 Provides parole eligibility for certain juvenile offenders.

ACT 100—HB 211 Provides relative to state banks and credit unions providing financial services to cannabis-related legitimate businesses and service providers.

ACT 101—HB 212 Provides relative to domestic abuse.

ACT 102—HB 220 Provides relative to the judicial enforcement of fines and penalties assessed by the state licensing board for contractors.

ACT 103—HB 338 Provides relative to physical and mental health information of an offender appearing before the committee on parole.

ACT 104—HB 420 Provides relative to minimum training requirements for law enforcement officers.

ACT 105—HB 434 Provides relative to certain homicide offenses.

ACT 106—HB 453 Provides relative to motions to modify disposition.

ACT 107—HB 499 Provides relative to the procedure for independent administration of successions.

ACT 108—HB 529 Provides relative to letters of incarceration.

ACT 109—HB 722 Provides for the enforcement of electronic signatures by financial institutions.

ACT 110—HB 842 Provides relative to the assessment, collection, and distribution of certain court costs and fees in the parish of Orleans.

(Note: Acts 1 – 48 were signed on Friday, June 5, 2020. Acts 49 – 110 were signed on Tuesday, June 9, 2020)

