Bipartisan group introduces nation’s first complete infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON– Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy was among public officials introducing Storing CO2 And Lowering Emissions (SCALE) Act

This new bill will help develop CCS infrastructure as a critical means of reducing emissions of CO2 – or carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas – while creating regional economic opportunities and jobs

The SCALE Act is the first comprehensive CO2 infrastructure package to be introduced in Congress.

The bill would support the buildout of infrastructure to transport Carbon dioxide from the sites of capture to locations where it can be either used in manufacturing or put safely underground.

The legislation would also provide critical statewide economic opportunities and create thousands of jobs.

Louisiana already has the nation’s greatest density of industrial gas and petroleum products pipelines, providing rights of way and built-in transportation expertise can be harnessed to support the buildout of CO2 pipeline infrastructure networks to serve that industrial base.

“If the world wants less carbon in the atmosphere while preserving jobs, the answer is sequestering carbon,” said Dr. Cassidy. “There is no better place in the world than Louisiana to sequester carbon. This bill supports that vision of lower carbon and creates jobs in Louisiana.”