CULLEN,La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fatal fire in Cullen on Dec. 22.

The Cullen Fire Department responded to the call in the 100 block of James Street just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal facebook post, the body of an elderly male was located in the home’s kitchen.

The fire is still under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.