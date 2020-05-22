Coronavirus Information

Starting jackpots for Louisiana Lotto to rise in August

News
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is upgrading its flagship state lottery game.

News Outlets reports the Louisiana Lottery will begin offering starting jackpots of $500,000 for the Louisiana Lotto game with the Aug. 5 drawing.

The change doubles the starting jackpot and marks only the fourth time Lotto has changed in its 28-year history.

To create the larger starting jackpots, the redesigned game will require players to select six numbers out of 42.

That bumps the overall odds of winning to 1 in 34.4 The previous matrix was six numbers out of 40 with overall odds of 1 in 30.

