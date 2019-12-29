Start woman killed in fatal crash in Richland Parish

RICHLAND PARISH, LA (12/28/19) Officials say an early morning crash has claimed the life of a Start woman. Here is the official release from Louisiana State Police:

“TROOP F NEWS RELEASE

December 28, 2019

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Richland Parish Crash

Richland Parish -On December 28, 2019, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 133. The crash took the life of a Start woman.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by 87-year-old Delores Sapp, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 133. For reasons still under investigation, the Mercury SUV crossed the center line, traveled through a ditch, and struck a utility pole. Sapp, who was not wearing a seat belt, received life threatening injuries during the crash and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A toxicology sample was taken from Sapp and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 39 fatal crashes resulting in 44 deaths.

