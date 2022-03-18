OAK RIDGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Starr Homeplace is a memorial Non Profit Foundation in Northeastern Louisiana. The museum is on nineteen acres of grounds and host monthly events for community building. The primary goal is to build a creative economy within the region. The creative economy is composed of new ideas different from the agricultural and industrial economies. The museum is a place for people to gather and create.

Joe Rolfe opened Starr Homeplace on his property in Oak Ridge. His late wife, Starr was an artist. After her passing he wanted to turn this location, in the middle of farm fields in Morehouse Parish, into a destination for creative types, to honor her.

Joe says: “First and foremost a memorial to my wife Starr, who loved crafts and craftsmen. But what we’re really trying to do is build a creative economy in northeast Louisiana. They teach letters and numbers in school but they don’t teach colors and notes.”

Rolfe’s collection of historic buildings, old farm implements, and appliances from yesteryear are more than just items to be eyeballed. He wants them renewed, restored, and reused by those who value their worth.

The Starr Homeplace has been closed for the passed two years due to COVID but hopes to be open in time for the summer. Therefore, volunteers are always welcomed to help continue building a creative community for artists. For more information about the Starr Homeplace visit their website attached below: http://starrhomeplace.org/pandemoniafoundation/index.htm