MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the discover Monroe – West Monroe website, the Center for Children and Families is partnering with the City of Monroe to proclaim April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The partnership has planned an event called Stand Together for Hope on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Forsythe Park located at 2300 Sycamore Street.

At the event, the Center for Children and Families will also be presenting Trees for Life, the annual ceremony honoring outstanding community members who have dedicated their lives to protecting children, supporting families, and preventing child abuse.

Each tree presented is in memory of children who have lost their lives to the tragedy of abuse in Northeast Louisiana.