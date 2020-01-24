The ultimate rodeo is back in town!

WEST MONROE, La. (1/24/2020) — Cowboys and cowgirls, now is your time to shine! Stampede at the Ike is back at the Ike Hamilton Center in West Monroe.

This year’s rodeo includes seven events: Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Calf Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding. Plus, an Autograph signing each night with Cheyenne Benoit, Miss Rodeo Louisiana 2019! Stampede at the Ike kicks off tonight and all day tomorrow

