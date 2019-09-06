Stab together, Stay together: Monroe couple arrested after a woman is held down and stabbed with scissors

MONROE, La. — A Monroe couple is behind bars after police say the pair held a woman down and stabbed her in the leg with a pair of scissors.

According to arrest reports, OPSO Deputies were called to a home in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 80 in Monroe in reference to a stabbing.

Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital before they arrived on the scene.

During the investigation, deputies determined that the victim was arguing with 25-year-old Zequanna Oliver. During that argument, deputies say that Oliver’s husband, 25-year-old Damarquis Oliver, held the victim down on a bed while Zequanna stabbed the victim twice in the leg with a pair of scissors.

Damarquis and Zequanna were later found and arrested for Aggravated Second Degree Battery. Zequanna also had an active warrant for Domestic Abuse Battery.

At the time of publication, Damarquis is facing a $10,000 bond while Zequanna’s bond has not been set.