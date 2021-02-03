St. Martinville man arrested on child sex crime charges

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An investigation that began in December led to the arrest of a 60-year-old St. Martinville man on child sex crime charges.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Leonard Lasseigne was arrested Tuesday morning on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Lasseigne was taken into custody following an investigation that began with a Dec. 14 complaint into alleged abuse of a juvenile.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no bond had been set.