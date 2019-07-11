St. Martin Parish Correctional Officer charged with government benefits fraud following investigation

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – (7/11/19) An officer with the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center has been charged with government benefits fraud.

29-year-old Kaneshia Francis of St. Martinville was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Tuesday.

Detectives say they received a potential fraud complaint involving Francis forging a document and providing false information in an attempt to fraudulently obtain food stamp benefits.

She was immediately placed on administrative leave and following an investigation, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and then terminated from her job.

