St Louis artist brings historical neon sign exhibit to Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. (10/14/2019)– An artist from St. Louis is giving people the opportunity to see a glimpse of the past through his historical neon art exhibit.



David Hutson is a nationally recognized artist. He opened up his exhibit to Louisiana Tech. It’s titled “Memory and Desire: A personal exploration of neon art, past and present. The exhibit features neon signs from the 1930’s and 40’s. The director says this is different from the exhibits the center usually showcases.

“This is not the traditional painting and sculpture exhibition, but more kind of an idea of other ways in which we can present our ideas with art,” Karl Puljak, School of Design Director, said.

LATech’s F. Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center will be featuring the exhibit through November 7th. The center is open to the public on week days from 9am to 4.