WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 20th Annual St Jude Dream Home Giveaway is just around the corner and tickets will be available for purchase starting Tuesday the 22nd.

“It’s an exciting time selling 8 thousand tickets, that’s the limit so, 8 thousand tickets, they all are gonna be sold, get them fast.” Says Chief Meteorologist, Jarod Floyd.

Brian Allen with Braco Construction has donated time and materials to build the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway house. He says it’s been rewarding to continue being part of this cause.

“So, the experience as a whole or even in parts, it just couldn’t get any better. It’s very rewarding. I just think it commands the people, the number of people who have helped us build it every year. But also on those volunteers, just like you asked, who help us sell those tickets.” Says Allen.

Once those tickets go out for sale, the goal is to sell as many tickets as possible within those 22 hours with the Jarodathon.

“We’re starting Tuesday at 2 a.m. for 22 hours, so again ,that would go all the way through midnight. So, we’ll be there on Facebook live on our station’s Facebook live page.” Says Floyd.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday the 22nd. You can purchase those tickets by visiting

dreamhome.org or calling 1-800-726-9874