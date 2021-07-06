St. Francis Medical Group welcomes new doctor to their team

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The St. Francis Medical Group welcomes a new doctor to their team of health care providers.

Dr. David Tran, DPM, specializes in Podiatric Surgery and the diagnosis and treatment of the ankle and the foot.

According to the St. Francis Medical Group, he joins an experienced team of highly trained experts, who are consistently recognized for compassionate care, clinical expertise and quality.

Dr. Tran is board certified in both the foot and ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

He has comprehensive surgical training in the treatment of foot and ankle trauma, diabetic limb salvage, complex deformity reconstruction of the forefoot and hindfoot, total ankle joint replacement (TAR), revisional surgery, ankle arthroscopy, sports medicine, and minimally invasive surgery.

St. Francis Podiatry Clinic is located in the St. Francis Community Health Center at 2600 Tower Drive, Suite 215 in Monroe, Louisiana.

To learn more about services offered and schedule an appointment click the link here or call (318) 966-6480.



