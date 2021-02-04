St. Francis Medical Center unveils new additions to their pediatric floor

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thanks to a generous donation, kids who are in the care of St. Francis Medical center have a newly remodeled family lounge and playroom.

According to the hospital, they recieved a $25,000 gift from Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union.

St. Francis says the donation helped pay for a new and remodeled pediatric family lounge and a mural in the playroom.

The newest additions in the family lounge are: a much-needed kitchenette, homey furnishings, TV, and acrylic art for each patient room and throughout the halls to complete the pediatric/PICU décor.

The hospital says they hope theses upgrades will provide comfort and relaxation for the patients and their families.

“When you are in the hospital, it is a stressful situation and so we want to take that and alleviate some of that stress. And just give them a nice lounge to go to and somewhere for the children to play. We are excited about it,” Aimee Kane, VP of Business Development & Strategy and President of the St. Francis Medical Center Foundation

Jessica Nugent, Marketing Director for Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union, says, “Our goal is to make the greatest impact possible on our community’s well-being. This partnership with St. Francis gave us another avenue to do that and we are so pleased to be able to impact children and families in this way.”

The design of the playroom came from the organization “Shelby’s Wish”, that helps put playgrounds in hospitals. Shelby’s Wish sponsored artist, Lissy Compton of Mr. P’s Tees, to bring the rooms to life with a mural encompassing our region’s piney woods ecosystem including a curious bear, friendly fox, noble stag, and fun raccoon. The enchanting mural echoes the acrylic artwork images that now decorate the walls throughout the Pediatric and PICU units.