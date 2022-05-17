MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 19, 2022, the St. Francis Community Health Center will host Stop the Bleed classes located on Tower Drive. The classes will be from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Participants learn how to recognize life threatening bleeding and control it. Not only how and where to apply a tourniquet, but also get hands on practice packing and applying pressure to open wounds on a manikin. Deborah Spann, Coordinator for Louisiana Emergency Response Network

To register for the free class, call Sylvia Justus, St. Francis Trauma Program Manager, at 318-966-4893. After class, participants can purchase Stop the Bleed kits at stopthebleed.org.