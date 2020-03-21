St. Francis Medical Center reports first confirmed COVID-19 Case

MONROE, La. (03/21/2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed two cases of the Coronavirus in Ouachita Parish. One of the patients is being housed at St. Francis Medical Center and the hospital gives this statement:

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 at St. Francis Medical Center, and at this time the patient remains in our care. Our team followed protocol once COVID-19 was suspected. The patient was isolated and the diagnosis confirmed through a state-run diagnostic test. We have developed a list of team members who came into contact with this patient and areas the patient visited. All of those identified areas have been disinfected and team members will follow The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for monitoring their health. We provide care for patients with transmissible conditions every day. The care team is following CDC guidelines and our well-established infection prevention protocols to protect themselves and other patients. We all play an important part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, influenza and any other viruses in our community. Remember to frequently wash your hands, cover your cough, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you are sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay home and contact your primary care physician. Patient privacy is very important to our healthcare organization and we do not have additional details to provide at this time St. Francis Medical Center

Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley provided an update on the two residents here:

