St. Francis Medical Center prepares for Annual Blessing of the Pets

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— St. Francis Medical Center says in honor of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, they will hold their annual pet blessing on Sunday, October 3 at 2:00 p.m. for the community and their animals. According to a press release, Father Phillip Theempalangattu will administer the pet blessing in Anna Gray Noe Park across from the main entrance of the hospital.

St. Francis is the patron saint of nature, animals and of St. Francis Medical Center’s founders, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. The blessing of animals is a tradition that originated in the 13th century in remembrance of St. Francis, who believed all animals should be treated with dignity and respect. St. Francis Medical Center

The medical center says all pets are welcome, but pet owners are asked to have their pets leashed or secured for the protection of their pets and other pets at the park. Masks and social distancing is required in light of COVID-19 and in the event of rain, the blessing will be canceled.