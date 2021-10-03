St Francis Medical Center hosts their annual Pet Blessing tradition

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Once again, the St. Francis Medical Center hosted their Pet Blessing tradition

that dates back to the 13th Century.

The public was invited to bring their pets to this celebration of St Francis’ love for all of God’s creation at the Anna Gray Noe Park. Father Philip Theempalangattu has been administering the blessing for almost 15 years.

“I was very pleased to see so many of them come here to get their blessing. These people come here every year in fact, so I know them personally also.” Says Father Theempalangattu

Pediatrician Meade O’boyle says she’s been bringing her pet “Puff” to the blessing for many years

“We’ve done it every year since she’s been born. She’s 13.” Says O’boyle.

She says the blessing is very enjoyable when the whole family could be part of it.

“It’s good when you have children that are small and love to come to” She says.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to come out and share the blessing with father Philip and I love our lil girl to be part of it.”Says a resident, Victoria Ringo.

“Father Theempalangattu says St Francis of Assisi has been the patron saint of all animals, treating them with dignity and respect.

“He had a special liking for nature, and also animals and birds. They flew to him to get together, you know.” Says father Theempalangattu.

He says everyone will be welcome to bring their pets to the blessing.