St. Francis Medical Center host annual Blessing of the Pets

MONROE, LA (10/06/19)– St. Francis Medical Center is celebrating The Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi by hosting their annual Blessing of the Pets. St Francis of Assisi had a special liking for animals, it is said that animals and birds would flock to him while he was preaching and listen to him. He was considered the “Saint of Animals.”

About 9 animals were blessed today, including a picture of a sick cat who couldn’t make it to the Blessing Ceremony. Event officials say they have been blessing pets over 25 years now. The blessing is believed to keep animals safe and healthy.

The event took place at the Anna Gray Noe Park where Priest Phillip Theempalangattu.