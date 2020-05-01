St. Francis Medical Center hold celebration parade for COVID-19 patient after 39 days

MONROE, LA (4/30/20)– “The second I saw him, it felt like my legs dropped out of my whole body. I was like shakin’ up basically. It was crazy,” said Luke Woods, Jimmy’s grandson.

That was the reaction Luke Woods had when he saw his grandfather being rolled down the hospital hallway after fighting COVID-19. 78-year old Jimmy Woods was one of the first COVID-19 patients at St. Francis Medical Center.

“We’ve prayed and prayed every day. We thank everybody here again for the power of believing in faith,” said Claudia Woods, Jimmy’s Wife.

Jimmy was in the hospital for 39 days and 33 of those days he was on a ventilator. However, on Wednesday afternoon St. Francis medical staff lined the halls to cheer, scream, and show their support and love as he made his way out of the building recovered from the virus.



“I couldn’t contain it, I mean I just cried. He’s so funny and cute , he said I can’t kiss you because he had the big mask on, I said no but I can hug you,” said Claudia.

St. Francis medical staff say having this win and holding a celebration parade for Jimmy is one of the reasons they work through stress and long hours.

“We’re just very happy for Mr. Woods and his family. He has been through a server illness. A lot of people have worked very hard and prayed very hard for him to get to this point,” said Thomas Gullatt, works at St. Francis Medical Center.

For the family, emotions ran high but they are thankful they can celebrate.

“It’s been making me sad because I couldn’t see him but he’s had this COVID-19 thing and i’m like this thing sucks. Once I heard he tested negative so many times, I was super happy. When I gave him a hug, I was like oh my gosh this stupid Coronavirus is over,” said Luke.

Jimmy’s wife says this miracle comes from having faith and she hopes jimmy can be an encouragement to patients who are fighting COVID-19 right here in our community.



Though jimmy has recovered and left the hospital–the family says he won’t be going straight home.

Jimmy will continue recovery and rehab at a different location.