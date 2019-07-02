Spring Creek Water System issues boil advisory

JACKSON PARISH, La. (7/2/2019) — Spring Creek Water System has issued a boil advisory for all customers. They say the water supply system is facing problems due to the replacement of the water well motor.



The Spring Creek Water System recommends all customers boil water for one full minute in a clean container before use.



All customers are advised to disinfect their water before use of any fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation.



The advisory will be soon be overturned once declared safe for use.