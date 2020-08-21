Spotting human trafficking in North Louisiana; how you can help save a life

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Around the world, human trafficking affects thousands of people.

NBC 10 talked with an organization that is looking to educate local residents on ways they can help remove people from our communities from these terrible situations.

Major interstates like I-20 that run through cities like ours make it easier for human traffickers.

In Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, 86 percent of those taken are for sex and 14 percent is for labor. Here is some information on how you can help save a life.

Human trafficking has been going through the twin cities’ back yard for years. Keeping your eyes open and knowing what to look for could protect someone from falling victim to modern-day slavery.

“She was spotted on the streets so we brought her in and it turned out she was being human trafficked and because we are a global organization, we were able to transport her safely across the world back to Spain with her family where she is now safe,” said Captain Jerry Casey, Salvation Army.

The local Salvation Army has a division dedicated to human trafficking. They provide housing, food, comfort, and a caseworker.

“We have dealt with 4,000 survivers, we provided 24,000 nights of stay for human trafficking situations, we have 3,000 currently in case management that we are assisting in getting them back home,” said Captain Casey.

Young girls and women are high targets and in some cases, young boys can become a target too.

Officials say there are different levels of human trafficking and spotting those in early stages are easiest.

“You would see someone in, let’s just say, some nicer closes but yet dirty and they would just look really scared. That’s the beginning signs of someone who has just run away from home who is a total victim to be picked up for human trafficking,” said Captain Casey.

Captain Casey says one way you can help is by simply having a conversation with someone you think might have been trafficked. Asking questions like “How are you doing?” or “Do you need help?” could be the saving grace they’ve been wishing for.

“When you are driving around town you’ll see them and when you are looking for it, it becomes obvious,” said Captain Casey.

Remembering this information can be vital to helping those in our community as human trafficking can happen to anyone. You can call (888)-373-7888 to report a human trafficking victim and the Salvation Army will have an officer out there within an hour. To see more information, click here.