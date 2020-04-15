Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63

New York Yankees (NBC)(04/15/20)— New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday at his home in Clearwater, Florida, after a longstanding health issue, the team announced. He was 63.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationship with those closest to him,” the announcement said. “He was introduced to the Yankees at a very young age, and his love for sports competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life.”

Hank Steinbrenner

“Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness,” the announcement continued. “More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

Steinbrenner, whose birthday was April 2, was the eldest of George and Joan Steinbrenner’s four children. George Steinbrenner died in 2010 and Joan died in 2018.

Hank and his brother, Hal, inherited the storied franchise from their father, George, in 2010.

Steinbrenner was in his 13th season as a general partner of the Yankees and his 11th season as co-chairman, according to the team.

He, along with Hal, was responsible for overseeing all areas of the club’s business and baseball operations, and he was directly involved in player negotiations, long-term player recruitment goals, and overall club strategy, the Yankees said.

He is survived by his children, Jacqueline, Julia, George Michael IV, and John; his brother; two sisters, Jessica Steinbrenner and Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal; and a granddaughter, Anabel.

