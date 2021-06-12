The Cancer Foundation League hosts a golf tournament in memory of two lost loved ones

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The St. Francis Medical Center was at the University of Louisiana at Monroe today vaccinating players throughout the athletic program. Football, both men’s and women’s basketball along with Track and Field.

The event started around 8:30 this morning and went until 4:30 in the afternoon. When we talked to some of the players and they were a little skeptical at first to get the vaccination a little earlier in the year, but they said the team comes in front of the person who wasn't there.