Signs point to Saints entering new era in 2021

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is tackled by Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Signs point to new era dawning for the New Orleans Saints, even if an opportunity remains to keep together much of the young core that has powered the club to four straight NFC South titles.

The Saints must be ready for Drew Brees to retire after he started at quarterback for 15 years.

They also must decide how to approach extension talks with prominent young players such as cornerback Marshon Lattimore, sack leader Trey Hendrickson and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, among others.

The 42-year-old Brees has not formally announced his retirement, but also hasn’t discussed playing beyond this season.