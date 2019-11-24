Shaquille O’Neal joins in the revelry in Tiger Stadium for LSU vs. Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – (11/24/19) Louisiana State University alumnus Shaquille O’Neal joined in the fun as the Tigers took on the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday, Nov. 23.

Shaq was spotted on the field hyping up attendees, and at one point even lifted a cheerleader from the ground as the audience cheered.

O’Neal earned his bachelor’s degree from LSU’s College of Arts and Sciences in general studies on Dec. 14, 2000. He became the fourth LSU athlete to have his number retired.

