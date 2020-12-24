Saints, Vikings spend holiday in another high-stakes clash

Sports News

by: , BRETT MARTEL

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back in the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Vikings receiver Adam Thielen says the Saints are starting to seem like a divisional rival after all the times they’ve played each other the past four seasons.

The latest of five meetings in that span takes place on Christmas Day. Those encounters include two playoff games in which Minnesota scored the winning touchdown on the final play of each.

The Vikings aim to conclude the holiday celebrating a victory that keeps alive thin playoff hopes.

A Saints victory gives New Orleans the NFC South title for a fourth straight year.

  • Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) catches a 3-yard touchdown pass ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Mabin, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs from Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back in the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
  • New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to officials before challenging a ruling the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories