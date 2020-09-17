Saints starting receivers Thomas, Sanders miss practice

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) lands on wide receiver Michael Thomas’ right ankle while being tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., left, late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Andrew Stagni/The Advocate via AP)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints starting receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders have missed practice as New Orleans prepares for a Week 2 tilt against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Thomas is a two-time All-Pro who could be seen limping off the field late in Sunday’s victory over Tampa Bay.

He’s listed on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle injury.

Payton has declined to address Thomas’ prognosis with reporters.

That leaves uncertain Thomas’ prospects for Monday night’s game or games beyond that.

The Saints say Sanders’ absence was not injury related but have not provided further details.