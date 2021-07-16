Saints’ Onyemata discloses failed test, expected suspension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints starting defensive tackle David Onyemata says he has been been notified by the NFL he has tested positive for a banned substance and is facing a suspension for part of the season.
Onyemata says in a post on a verified social media account that he suspects the test result stemmed from his use of a supplement that he mistakenly believed was permissible.
Onyemata says that while he was surprised by the test result he is responsible for what he consumes and is testing supplements he used for banned ingredients.
Onyemata posted a career-best 6 1/2 sacks last season.